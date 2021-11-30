Above normal temperatures hanging around for the foreseeable future

The weather headline above is enough to give pause during the summer months, but since we’re starting meteorological winter tomorrow, warmer-than-normal temperatures aren’t that bad; we’re just not where we should be and it doesn’t really feel like a few weeks before Christmas. We do have a few cold fronts on the way, the first one arriving Wednesday, but these fronts are generally weak and won’t bring us much weather changes. Today’s temperatures are starting out warmer in the low-to-mid 40s with a few clouds from time-to-time, and we’ll end up with high temperatures warmer than yesterday as we reach the low-to-mid 70s. Our next front arrives tomorrow but this front is not close to the surface and is aloft in the atmosphere. Southwesterly and westerly winds ahead of this front will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s tomorrow morning with patchy fog possible. We’re expecting late-day highs to reach the mid-70s even with partly cloudy skies. A very minute drop in humidity arrives with Wednesday’s front as dew points drop a degree or two, but actual temperatures stay warm. We’ll start out again in the low-to-mid 50s and end up in the mid-70s.

Changes start to arrive Friday and through this weekend ahead of our next cold front. The cold front arrives Saturday but there’s a chance for a stray afternoon shower east of I-35 Friday afternoon well in advance of the front. We’ll likely start out with morning lows near 60° and end up with highs in the upper 70s. With the front moving through Saturday, high temperatures are expected to be a touch cooler as we only warm into the mid-70s. Despite a decent amount of moisture in the atmosphere, we’re only putting a 20% chance of rain in the forecast as a stray shower or storm may form, mainly east of I-35. Saturday’s front will drop temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday with morning lows close to 50°, but humidity won’t be dropping much and wrap around moisture could bring a stray shower Sunday east of I-35. The small drop in humidity will be negligible but it should set the stage for a potentially larger storm system with higher rain chances around the middle of next week. Rain chances are near 20% next Wednesday and Thursday but will eventually be adjusted when we get a better handle on the specifics in a few days.

