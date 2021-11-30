Advertisement

Central Texas firefighter killed in wreck while off-duty

Cole Hagen Simmons
Cole Hagen Simmons(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights Firefighter and EMT Cole Hagen Simmons was killed in an early-morning wreck Tuesday while he was off-duty, the City of Harker Heights announced.

Simmons had been with the department since August 2021.

He made “an immediate impression on all members of the department and we are grateful to have served with him.

The city said funeral arrangements are pending.

