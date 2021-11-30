Central Texas firefighter killed in wreck while off-duty

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights Firefighter and EMT Cole Hagen Simmons was killed in an early-morning wreck Tuesday while he was off-duty, the City of Harker Heights announced.

Simmons had been with the department since August 2021.

He made “an immediate impression on all members of the department and we are grateful to have served with him.

The city said funeral arrangements are pending.

