Advertisement

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a mandate issued by President Biden set to take effect next week that would have required all U.S. health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed by attorneys general in 14 states.

The judge’s order temporarily blocks the mandate nationwide, expanding on an order issued Monday in Missouri that only affected 10 states.

Under the mandate, health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes must receive their first vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or else run the risk of losing their jobs.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy injured in a single-vehicle wreck that destroyed his patrol unit is reportedly on...
Central Texas deputy injured in grinding wreck undergoes successful surgery
A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
A Central Texas woman is in search of a mystery man who helped her through a crisis. The woman...
Central Texas woman in search of mystery ‘hero’ who saved her life during a crisis
Dallas Cowboys Head Football Coach Mike McCarthy
REPORT: Cowboys Coach McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, out for Thursday’s game against Saints
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

Anthony Broadwater breaks down crying Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., when a judge...
Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man cleared in 1981 rape
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden tries to reassure on COVID as he sells spending plan
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Attorney: Potter will testify at trial; 4 jurors seated