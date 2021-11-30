Advertisement

Here’s a look at 2021’s most popular pet names; COVID-inspired names remain on the rise

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while...
According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35 percent.(Prystai // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sorry Fido! A new crop of pet names is making the rounds this year.

Rover.com released its annual report on 2021′s most popular pet names.

While the usual names like Max, Bella, Oliver and Luna remained favorites for dog and cat owners, choosing pandemic-inspired names was also on the rise.

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35%.

Pet owners were also inspired by working from home technology and content on streaming services.

Rover saw a significant increase in animals named Zoom, Siri and Google.

Grogu from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” was the number one trending dog name in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy injured in a single-vehicle wreck that destroyed his patrol unit is reportedly on...
Central Texas deputy injured in grinding wreck undergoes successful surgery
A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
A Central Texas woman is in search of a mystery man who helped her through a crisis. The woman...
Central Texas woman in search of mystery ‘hero’ who saved her life during a crisis
Dallas Cowboys Head Football Coach Mike McCarthy
REPORT: Cowboys Coach McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, out for Thursday’s game against Saints
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on infrastructure law in Rosemount, Minn.
Authorities have searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson after allegations of physical and...
Home of Marilyn Manson searched in sex assault investigation
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
Booster shots could be key to omicron defense, CDC says