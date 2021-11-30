Local Salvation Army giving back on Giving Tuesday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s Giving Tuesday, a day that’s all about giving back to charities and non-profits, but the Salvation Army of Waco also wants to give back to the community.

On Tuesday, the Schlotzsky’s on N. Valley Mills Drive and the location on Speight Avenue, 10 percent of the profits will be donated back to the Salvation Army of Waco. However, you can also put your name in the red kettle to win a new grill.

Major Jim Taylor, with the Salvation Army, said the free drawing is a way of thanking the community for their support. Major Taylor said this time of year, the community’s support is very important.

The Salvation Army is the most visible this time of year with the red kettles and Toys for Tots, the funding raised now supports the work done all year.

“By putting money in the red kettle, you’re helping the Salvation Army. By shopping at our thrift store, you’re helping the Salvation Army,” Major Taylor said. “By volunteering at the red kettle, you’re helping the Salvation Army, because every bucket that we have out in the community, that’s income to help the Salvation Army meet needs and do the most good.”

While they appreciate all kinds of donations, monetary donations on Giving Tuesday and in the red kettles help them do more for people in need in the Waco area.

“If they have a utility bill, if they have a mortgage bill, if they have something that requires us to be able to use cash, then Giving Tuesday becomes really important to us,” Major Taylor said.

In addition to Salvation Army, there are many charities in Central Texas you can donate to on Giving Tuesday, or any day. If you need help researching the best options, the Better Business Bureau does have some reminders.

Watch out for name similarities. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Review the website carefully. A responsible charity will include the following facts on its website: its mission and programs, measurable goals, and concrete criteria that describe its achievements. You should also be able to find information on their finances. Keep in mind, the type of work a charity does will affect its costs.

Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. The holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests outside public locations. Don’t succumb to pressure to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today.

Be wary of emotional appeals. Marketers have been known to exploit the holidays to make emotional pleas to donors. Instead of making an impulse decision based on emotion, do some research first to verify that your selected charity operates ethically.

Check with state charity officials. In many states, charities are required to register with the office of the attorney general before soliciting. Checking your state’s appropriate office is an easy way to detect if an organization is legitimate or not. You can find this information on the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO) website.

Rely on standards-based evaluations. Charities can demonstrate they are trustworthy by agreeing to in-depth evaluations such as the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org.

Research tax status. Don’t assume every organization claiming to do good is a tax-exempt charity. You can check an organization’s tax status with the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool. Also, make sure your contribution is tax deductible.

You can also research charities on Charity Navigator.

