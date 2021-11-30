Advertisement

Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan....
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.

Panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Tuesday that Meadows, through his lawyers, has been “engaging” with the committee and “will soon appear for an initial deposition.” The news was initially reported by CNN.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy injured in a single-vehicle wreck that destroyed his patrol unit is reportedly on...
Central Texas deputy injured in grinding wreck undergoes successful surgery
A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
A Central Texas woman is in search of a mystery man who helped her through a crisis. The woman...
Central Texas woman in search of mystery ‘hero’ who saved her life during a crisis
Dallas Cowboys Head Football Coach Mike McCarthy
REPORT: Cowboys Coach McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, out for Thursday’s game against Saints
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response team briefing; Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Final US hurdle for Merck’s COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
He also delivered remarks, saluting bipartisanship and paying tribute to veterans. (Source:...
Biden signs 4 veterans-related bills into law