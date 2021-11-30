Suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting captured in Oklahoma
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Marshals arrested Deon James Shamburger, 34, in Oklahoma City on a murder warrant related to the July 30, 2021 killing of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.
The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. July 30 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.
Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.
Shamburger escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.
Shamburger is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Texas.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.