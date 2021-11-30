Advertisement

Suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting captured in Oklahoma

Police identified Deon Shamburger, 34, as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in the shooting...
Police identified Deon Shamburger, 34, as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.(Belton Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Marshals arrested Deon James Shamburger, 34, in Oklahoma City on a murder warrant related to the July 30, 2021 killing of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. July 30 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

Shamburger escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

Shamburger is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy injured in a single-vehicle wreck that destroyed his patrol unit is reportedly on...
Central Texas deputy injured in grinding wreck undergoes successful surgery
A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
A Central Texas woman is in search of a mystery man who helped her through a crisis. The woman...
Central Texas woman in search of mystery ‘hero’ who saved her life during a crisis
Dallas Cowboys Head Football Coach Mike McCarthy
REPORT: Cowboys Coach McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, out for Thursday’s game against Saints
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

Postal Worker
Waco: Woman thanks postal workers for hard work and keeping an eye out for suspicious activity
a
U.S. Marshals arrest 4th suspect in killing of Waco man
Keeping an eye out for porch pirates
Postal workers going the extra mile
File Graphic
Abortion access in Texas hangs in the balance as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade