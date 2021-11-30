TCU announces SMU’s Dykes as new coach after campus arrival

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Sonny Dykes has been hired as TCU’s coach after he spent the past four seasons at SMU. The Big 12 school finally acknowledged the move publicly after welcoming Dykes to the Fort Worth campus Monday night to meet with his new team.

He replaces Gary Patterson, who was in his 21st season when he and the school mutually agreed to part ways Oct. 31.

Dykes had been considered a top candidate the entire time. SMU named his replacement earlier Monday.

