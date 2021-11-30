Advertisement

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke scheduled to visit Killeen

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, seeking the Democratic nomination in the Texas gubernatorial race, is scheduled to visit Killeen on Saturday, December 4, according to the candidate’s campaign website.

A location for the political rally has not been listed. The one-hour rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Earlier this month, O’Rourke announced his gubernatorial candidacy.

The candidate reportedly raised $2 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his candidacy, a new record for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, according to The Texas Tribune.

The former El Paso-area congressman failed in his bid to unseat Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 and dropped out of the Democratic Presidential Primary race in 2019.

