Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke scheduled to visit Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, seeking the Democratic nomination in the Texas gubernatorial race, is scheduled to visit Killeen on Saturday, December 4, according to the candidate’s campaign website.

A location for the political rally has not been listed. The one-hour rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Earlier this month, O’Rourke announced his gubernatorial candidacy.

The candidate reportedly raised $2 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his candidacy, a new record for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, according to The Texas Tribune.

The former El Paso-area congressman failed in his bid to unseat Texas Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 and dropped out of the Democratic Presidential Primary race in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.