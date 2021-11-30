Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest 4th suspect in killing of Waco man

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to the killing of Israel Martinez, 22, on September 19, 2021.

This is the fourth arrest made in the case.

Earlier this month, U.S. Marshals apprehended two other juveniles, ages 15 and 16, in connection to the murder. The juveniles were arrested near 18th Street and Clay Avenue on Monday, November 22, 2021.

On November 18, 2021, Waco Police announced U.S. Marshals had arrested Justin Angel Hernandez, 19, in connection to the murder.

The shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. on September 19, 2021. Waco Police officers were called to the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Martinez dead from a gunshot wound.

Hernandez was charged with capital murder and remains in custody, according to online jail records.

