Waco: Woman thanks postal workers for hard work and keeping an eye out for suspicious activity

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Delivery drivers and postal workers are on the move as the busy season is kicking off.

One Waco woman says some of these workers are doing more than bringing our packages to us.

“I was sitting in the front room at night and I heard a beep,” Marcy Gonzalez said.

“A couple of my dogs looked up so I looked up, and I was like, ‘oh I think we are expecting deliveries’.”

Gonzalez says it’s lucky she was home Sunday night because she was able to go grab her packages from her front steps, and she says she saw the postal worker sitting there waiting.

“I look and I see behind them an SUV just right behind them,” Gonzalez said.

“I don’t even know if their headlights were on.”

She says the postal worker stayed there until the SUV was gone and she had her packages.

“Kind of cool to walk out and see that I think the letter carrier was there watching to see if somebody was going to take our things,” Gonzalez said.

This is something Gonzalez is thankful for as she says she had multiple packages stolen earlier this year.

“Even though these people are on the clock trying to get their jobs done that they will still take time to care that their work has been received,” Gonzalez said.

Now Gonzalez has a lockbox to securely hold deliveries, one of the things police say is a good idea along with cameras and delivery alerts.

“They will literally follow these trucks around and watch homes,” Garen Bynum with Waco Police Department said.

“A lot of times they know what homes people are at and are not at. Year-round right now especially with covid and things like that, they’re working anywhere from 10 to 15 of these cases at a time.”

Police also say make sure you are reporting thefts to them. This helps connect the dots in investigations and helps keep others from falling victim to porch pirates.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.