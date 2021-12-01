Advertisement

Baylor Football’s 2022 schedule is revealed

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas...
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas State quarterback Jaren Lewis during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor’s 2022 football schedule, featuring six home games and a Thanksgiving-weekend showdown with Texas, was announced Wednesday by the Big 12 Conference. The Bears will play eight games in the state of Texas and close the regular season in Austin against the Longhorns for the first time since 1995.

The season opens Labor Day weekend with Baylor hosting Louisiana Tech on Sept. 3. BU then makes a trip to Provo, Utah, to take on BYU on Sept. 10. The Bears defeated then-No. 19-ranked BYU, 38-24, in the front end of the home-and-home series on Oct. 16 this season.

Wrapping up the non-conference slate, Baylor will host Texas State at McLane Stadium on Sept. 24. The Bears opened the 2021 season with a 29-20 win in San Marcos on Sept. 4.

Big 12 Conference play begins on Sept. 24 in Ames, Iowa, as the Bears take on Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium, then Oklahoma State comes to McLane Stadium for a 2021 Big 12 Championship rematch on Oct. 1.

After an open date on Oct. 8, Baylor will head to West Virginia for a Thursday night showdown with the Mountaineers in Morgantown. The Bears return home on Oct. 22 to host Kansas before embarking on a two-game road swing with games at Texas Tech (Oct. 29) and Oklahoma (Nov. 5).

BU’s final two home games come against Kansas State (Nov. 12) and TCU (Nov. 19), before a Thanksgiving weekend game with Texas, the first regular-season finale between these two teams since 2015.

The top two finishers in the regular season-standings will compete for the conference title in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff times and TV networks for 2022 games will be announced at a later date.

Baylor will be looking to make a return trip to the Big 12 Championship Game in 2022. The Bears take on Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in their second Big 12 Championship Game appearance in the last three seasons. The Bears will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.

BAYLOR FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 – Louisiana Tech (McLane Stadium)

Sept. 10 – at BYU (Provo, Utah)

Sept. 17 – Texas State (McLane Stadium)

Sept. 24 – at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa)

Oct. 1 – Oklahoma State (McLane Stadium)

Oct. 13 – at West Virginia (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Oct. 22 – Kansas (McLane Stadium)

Oct. 29 – at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)

Nov. 5 – at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Nov. 12 – Kansas State (McLane Stadium)

Nov. 19 – TCU (McLane Stadium)Nov. 26 – at Texas (Austin, Texas)

