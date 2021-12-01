Cold fronts are coming but colder air isn’t

It’s the final month of the year and what’s supposed to be the second-coldest month of the year, but we’re expecting warmer-than-normal temperatures for most of the first-half of the month despite three cold fronts moving through over the next few days. The first cold front arrives today, believe it or not, but there’s really not cooler air behind it. Today’s front arrives late in the afternoon so morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s will warm into the mid-70s for highs. Morning clouds and fog, especially east of I-35, should give way to mostly clear skies midday and into the afternoon. West winds ahead of today’s front briefly turn north late-afternoon and tonight. We’ll see a small drop in humidity tonight which should allow Thursday’s morning temperatures to drop into the mid-to-upper 40s, but south winds Thursday will pull warmth back in and highs should be back into the mid-to-upper 70s Thursday. Humidity returns again Friday morning so we’ll start out in the mid-to-upper 50s and warm again into the upper 70s.

Rain chances return back to the picture Friday and will hang on through early Monday. Rain chances are LOW though and we’re expecting most of the area to miss out on precipitation. Friday’s rain chances are in the afternoon and early evening with a few isolated showers possible. Saturday’s rain chances are tied to a front that may not make it to Central Texas. If the front does move through, we’ll see scattered showers mainly east of I-35. If the front stalls to our north, Saturday will likely be a dry and warm day with highs in the mid-70s with maybe only a few isolated sprinkles. Sunday’s rain chances are near 20% and mostly cloudy skies may keep temperatures a bit cooler in the low-to-mid 70s. The stalled front to our north should get overtaken by a stronger front. The stronger front should push through the area early Monday bringing us another 20% rain chance early in the day. This front will bring us a drop in temperatures as we’ll be in the 60s (or potentially even cooler) for highs to start the week. We’re expecting to warm right back into the low-to-mid 70s Tuesday but another front Wednesday may again only bring a 20% rain chance and a brief temperature drop. We should fall back into the 60s next Wednesday and Thursday but low 70s could return next Friday.

