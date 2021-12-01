Advertisement

College student fatally shot in attempted robbery in Philadelphia

By KYW Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A grieving Philadelphia mother is demanding justice after her 21-year-old son was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

Surrounded by loved ones, Molly Collington read a statement Monday about her beloved son, Samuel Sean Collington.

“Sam was absolutely an amazing, amazing individual,” the mother said. “Our son… was and is our hero, and this senseless act crushes us.”

Samuel Sean Collington, a 21-year-old Temple University student, died after being shot twice in the chest during an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment. He is being remembered as a kind, caring young man who had a bright future ahead of him.(Source: Collington Family, KYW via CNN)

The 21-year-old Temple University student was shot twice in the chest Sunday afternoon following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment in Philadelphia.

“We just want justice for Sam. The answer to any questions is just ‘justice for Sam,’ and we will not stop until his killer is brought to justice,” Molly Collington said.

Police confirmed Tuesday they have a solid suspect in the case.

As the investigation continues, Sam Collington is being remembered as a kind, caring young man who had a bright future ahead of him. Set to graduate in December, his resume included being president of his class, an Eagle Scout and an intern at City Hall. He was also in National Honor Society and band.

“Bubbly, funny, a big jokester, highly intelligent, highly motivated and someone who just really wanted to make a difference,” said fellow student Kendall Stephens.

The 21-year-old’s death adds to a troubling narrative regarding safety around the university. Earlier in November, school officials say an 18-year-old was fatally shot near campus while walking with his girlfriend.

Some students agree that it may be unsafe, but Stephens calls it “a ridiculous notion.”

“I think Temple is a great place to be. It’s still safe. It’s not a situation that is happening rapidly to Temple students, day in and day out,” she said.

The university has announced enhanced safety measures in the wake of Sam Collington’s murder, with its president saying the campus community is standing together to address gun violence.

Measures include increasing its campus safety force by 50% and working on anti-violence initiatives.

