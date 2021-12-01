Advertisement

Elderly man killed in wreck near Copperas Cove was not wearing seatbelt, DPS says

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday identified James Roger Fielder, 82, of Briggs, Texas, as the man killed in a wreck Tuesday morning near Copperas Cove.

The wreck involving two vehicles was reported at about 11:20 a.m. on FM 2657.

Fielder was driving a 1998 Toyota RAV SUV and was heading north on FM 2657 when he reportedly failed to stay in his lane, crossed onto the improved shoulder, collided with a concrete storm drain, and crossed over into the southbound lanes, DPS said.

At that time, a 40-year-old woman from Kempner, Texas was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot SUV, traveling southbound on FM 2657.

DPS said the driver of the Honda Pilot collided with Fielder’s Toyota.

“Fielder was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle,” DPS said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Lampasas Justice of the Peace Camron Brister.

The 40 year-old driver of the Honda, a 6 year-old female passenger, and a 38 year-old female passenger were transported to Advent Medical Center for treatment.

