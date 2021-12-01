Experts offer tips for saving money on energy bill without sacrificing holiday spirit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This time of year, Christmas lights can bring a lot of joy, but they can also bring a higher electric bill. Experts recommend a simple switch to save money without sacrificing holiday spirit.

Rhett Williams, owner of Light Waco, said switching to LED lights can save energy and money, since LED lights use 90 percent less energy compared to traditional lights.

Williams said LED lights often create better displays since you’re able to use more lights.

“You can definitely again plug in so much more,” Williams said. “Typically with a house, we’ll only use one or two plugs, whether we’re lighting up trees, the house, the bushes, doing wreathes or garland. So I think the ability to really light up your house a lot more, and a lot easier, makes it a lot better this time of year.”

Shawn Kelley, manager of facility safety and support services at Texas A&M University Central Texas said overloading an outlet is common with traditional lights.

“You see those homes where there’s a power strip, and it’s got a plug in every single one, and there might be a plug inside that plug because you can do that with Christmas lights as well,” Kelley said.

“And they tend to make the house less safe by overusing what the house can provide through the outlet.”

Kelley added there are other safety concerns with traditional lights that you don’t see with LED lights.

“The bulbs can get broken if you step on them or drop them on a ceramic tile or hard floors, and that ends up being an electrical circuit that is exposed to the air, so there’s a slight chance that you could get an electric shock from the light bulbs,” Kelley said.

“But really the bigger factor is the heat issue and being near things that are flammable.”

Williams said now, LED lights are becoming more popular. They come in many different colors, and they’re getting cheaper, although they’re still more expensive than traditional lights.

While it may be a higher one-time cost to purchase the lights, Williams said LED lights will save you more in the long run.

“It’s going to be cheaper if you go with LED because you’re going to have to replace those [incandescent] bulbs year after year,” Williams said. “So I think overall, incandescent may be cheaper in the short-term, but in the long term, I think LED is going to be definitely the way to go.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.