Giving Tuesday: Temple woman asking for donations to grant Children’s Hospital wish

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Allison Dickson is needing $6,000 to grant a big wish for Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital: purchasing an Xbox gaming console and a mobile game cart for teens staying at the hospital this holiday season.

The game cart is mobile and comes with controllers and a monitor, while the Xbox comes loaded with more than 25 games, which makes it such an expensive wish to grant.

“They really are kind of stuck in their rooms all day so what I love about these game carts is that it brings the fun to them,” said Allison Dickson.

“The fact that we can just clean them and use them for multiple patients is super huge for us,” explained McLane Children’s Hospital Child Life Specialist Beth Bender.

This is Dickson’s sixth year donating to the hospital. She normally collects money to give out a stuffed animal to kids staying at McLane during the holidays, but during the pandemic, the company she purchased the stuffed animals from was no longer offering them.

“One of our goals as child life specialists is to try and make the hospital environment as normal as possible,” Bender added, expressing how influential Dickson’s donations are every year.

Dickson said she spent many years of her life in the hospital, and understands what these kids go through. She says the smallest gift can make their day and she loves being part of it.

In 2020, she donated a game cart and a Nintendo Switch. She said the hospital asked for an Xbox this year, a heavily-requested gaming system it does not have.

“For our teenage population, especially our teenage boys, they’re like ‘we don’t want any of [those kids toys]’ so they sit around and don’t do anything all day,” Bender said.

The fundraiser closes Sunday, December 5th.

Those interested in donating can give cash, venmo, PayPal, check or money order to Allison Dickson by reaching out via social media or email, Alli91879@aol.com or call 254-624-9349.

“Its a high ticket item and we are not there yet,” Dickson said.

