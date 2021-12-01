Advertisement

Help for veterans and their families as Biden signs four bills into law

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Some veterans across the country are about to get help from Washington. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden sign a set of four bills into law.

Sen. Jerry Moran’s (R-Kan.) new law ensures children and spouses of some service members receive in-state tuition rates at public universities.

Moran said, “It’s one more way that we can honor those who are totally disabled or deceased as a result of their military service by giving them the assurance their children -- their sons and daughters -- have an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits that their sacrifice provides.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also saw his legislation signed into law. It calls for an examination and report to Congress of racial disparities among veterans receiving benefits from the Veterans Affairs health care system.

Warnock tells the Gray Television Washington News Bureau that he’s hearing from veterans across Georgia who feel like benefits aren’t equally available.

Warnock said, “I think that the people at the VA do an honorable job. We just need that data to make sure that in the places where there is disparity, where they are, where there is unconscious bias, that we deal with it, with the goal of making sure that all of our veterans get the care they need and that they deserve.”

Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-Ind.) legislation will create a program to recruit service members with medical backgrounds to work in the VA once they re-enter civilian life.

Braun said, “You’d think that wouldn’t take a special piece of legislation to do, but when we saw that it did, it was quick, it was common sense, and it went through quickly.”

A fourth bill signed into law, led by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), will create programs and launch a study to support veterans who are or will soon be mothers.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy injured in a single-vehicle wreck that destroyed his patrol unit is reportedly on...
Central Texas deputy injured in grinding wreck undergoes successful surgery
A deputy has suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone County while...
Texas deputy survives crash while responding to call
A Central Texas woman is in search of a mystery man who helped her through a crisis. The woman...
Central Texas woman in search of mystery ‘hero’ who saved her life during a crisis
Dallas Cowboys Head Football Coach Mike McCarthy
REPORT: Cowboys Coach McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, out for Thursday’s game against Saints
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

File Graphic
Abortion access in Texas hangs in the balance as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, strikes his gavel as he opens the special...
Growing number of Texas Republicans want 4th special session to pass ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke scheduled to visit Killeen-Harker Heights area
The state's parole board recommended in October that Floyd, murdered by a Minneapolis police...
Texas governor remains silent on posthumous pardon for George Floyd
FILE: Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04...
Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Texas governor