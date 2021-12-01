Search for missing girl draws over 100 officers

HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - Over 100 state, federal, and local law enforcement officers gathered in Hubbard yesterday to search for a missing girl.

The girl, Amanda Deadrick, was five-years-old the last time she was seen on January 1st of 2014.

Today, Deadrick would be 12-years-old.

Officers combed the area for any signs of the girl, and say some items of interest were found.

According to the Hubbard Police Department, The Texas Attorney General’s Office spearheaded the search with the help of many other agencies.

More conclusive findings will be known after a thorough examination.

If you have any information, call police.

