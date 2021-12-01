Advertisement

Search for missing girl draws over 100 officers

Officials combed the area where the 5-year-old was last seen in 2014.
Officials combed the area where the 5-year-old was last seen in 2014.(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - Over 100 state, federal, and local law enforcement officers gathered in Hubbard yesterday to search for a missing girl.

The girl, Amanda Deadrick, was five-years-old the last time she was seen on January 1st of 2014.

Today, Deadrick would be 12-years-old.

Officers combed the area for any signs of the girl, and say some items of interest were found.

According to the Hubbard Police Department, The Texas Attorney General’s Office spearheaded the search with the help of many other agencies.

More conclusive findings will be known after a thorough examination.

If you have any information, call police.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Hagen Simmons
Central Texas firefighter killed in wreck while off-duty
Handcuffs graphic
Former Central Texas police officer accused of misusing government records
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, strikes his gavel as he opens the special...
Growing number of Texas Republicans want 4th special session to pass ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Police identified Deon Shamburger, 34, as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in the shooting...
Suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting captured in Oklahoma
Dr. Bill Blair, a longtime orthopedic surgeon from Lorena, died from complications related to...
Neighbors decorate home of Central Texas family mourning death of beloved patriarch

Latest News

This time of year, Christmas lights can bring a lot of joy, but they can also bring a higher...
Experts offer tips for saving money on energy bill without sacrificing holiday spirit
Central Texas volunteer fire department steps in after neighbor goes under
Central Texas volunteer fire department steps in after neighbor goes under
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Families turn down Travis Scott offer to pay for funerals
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street