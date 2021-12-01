Advertisement

Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

File Photo
File Photo( )
By BRIAN LOPEZ
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A federal appellate court has temporarily restored Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored the governor’s executive order on Nov. 24 after Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed an earlier decision by a federal district in Austin that allowed schools to enact mask mandates to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The case was originally filed in August by the advocacy group Disability Rights Texas, which argued that the governor’s order and the Texas Education Agency’s enforcement of the ban put disabled children at risk and denied them access to public education.

The order from the three-judge panel stated that there had been “no concrete, or actual or imminent, injury as a result of the enforcement” of Abbott’s executive order.

“The district court’s analysis rests on the faulty premise that the only accommodation available to plaintiffs is their schools’ ability to impose mask mandates,” the panel’s decision stated.

The order is another chapter of the monthslong legal dispute between parents, a disability rights organization and Texas officials over whether the state was violating the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, also known as the ADA.

Disability Rights Texas accused the state of violating the ADA and the Rehabilitation Act, which forbids organizations and employers from excluding or denying individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to receive program benefits and services.

“The spread of COVID-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs,” U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel said on Nov. 10. “Children with certain underlying conditions who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe acute biological effects and to require admission to a hospital and the hospital’s intensive-care unit.”

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Hagen Simmons
Central Texas firefighter killed in wreck while off-duty
A former City of Kempner Police Officer, identified by the mayor as Andrew Sowder, was arrested...
Former Central Texas police officer accused of misusing government records
Former Kosse Police Chief Mark Morris says his home was gone within a matter of minutes after a...
Dog saved former Central Texas police chief, wife from fire that destroyed home
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, strikes his gavel as he opens the special...
Growing number of Texas Republicans want 4th special session to pass ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Dr. Bill Blair, a longtime orthopedic surgeon from Lorena, died from complications related to...
Neighbors decorate home of Central Texas family mourning death of beloved patriarch

Latest News

File Graphic
Abortion access in Texas hangs in the balance as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, strikes his gavel as he opens the special...
Growing number of Texas Republicans want 4th special session to pass ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke scheduled to visit Killeen-Harker Heights area
The state's parole board recommended in October that Floyd, murdered by a Minneapolis police...
Texas governor remains silent on posthumous pardon for George Floyd