Texas woman accused of making threats with a gun during parking spot dispute

Rossie Dennis
Rossie Dennis(Corpus Christi Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Rossie Dennis, 60, on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a disturbance involving a parking spot.

Dennis was arrested at a residence on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

At approximately 12:21 pm on November 24, 2021, police officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Leopard to investigate a disturbance over a parking space.

Dennis allegedly pointed a handgun at the victims and threatened to shoot them, police said.

Investigators identified Dennis from video recorded by one of the victims and obtained an arrest warrant.

Dennis was transported to the City Detention Center for processing and jailed on a $50,000 bond.

