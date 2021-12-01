Waco Police Department gears up for Victim Services Volunteer Training Academy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Police Department is gearing up for a Victim Services Volunteer Training Academy, a critical resource for our community to help people on their worst days.

Victim Services works around the clock to respond to crime scenes with officers.

“It’s basically what you would do with your best friend if they were upset,” Melissa Beseda, Victim Services Manager, said.

“Calm them down, talk them through the situation, educate them on what is going on so they know what to expect.”

Victim Services personnel are trained during an academy on countless topics so they are prepared to respond to incidents like homicides, suicides, family violence, and robberies.

A large part of their response is volunteers.

“For a 24/7 unit, we have three staff,” Beseda said.

“We wouldn’t be able to function being on call all the time. They relieve us.”

There are more than a dozen volunteers with the department who dedicate hours of their lives to responding to those in need like Laurie Wells.

“Today we transported an elderly couple,” Wells said.

“It was so neat to sit with them and hear their story and just kind of help them through a difficult time.”

Wells spends dozens of hours volunteering within the community.

“What interested me about this particular position was it gives me the opportunity to love on people and show them that there are people in the community that care about them in the worst time of their life,” Wells said.

The Waco Police Department is hoping to add more volunteers like Wells in their upcoming training academy.

The next training academy begins February 7 with volunteer applications due by January 21.

The academy is three days a week for three weeks.

***VICTIM SERVICES VOLUNTEERS*** Do you have a passion to help those in need? Being a victim services volunteer might... Posted by Waco Police Department on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.