Warm start to December

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We weather will be nice for the remainder of the workweek, but it will be unseasonably warm for early December. We will start out your Thursday morning in the upper 40s and low 50s, with some morning clouds & patchy fog possible. Highs for Thursday will once again climb into the upper 70s (our normal high is 63°). Rain chances return back to the picture Friday and will hang on through early Monday. Rain chances are LOW though and we’re expecting most of the area to miss out on precipitation. Friday’s rain chances are in the afternoon and early evening with a few isolated showers possible. Spotty showers will continue through the weekend, but will continue to only be around 20%. Warm temperatures hold on through the weekend.

Our next front should push through the area early Monday bringing us another 20% rain chance early in the day. This front will bring us a drop in temperatures as we’ll be in the 60s (or potentially even cooler) for highs to start the week. We’re expecting to warm right back into the low-to-mid 70s Tuesday but another front Wednesday will bring another brief drop in the temperatures.

