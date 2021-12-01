Warmer than normal start to December

Our normal high temperatures for early December are in the low-to-mid 60s, but we will see highs for the remainder of the workweek in the upper 70s! We will start out your Wednesday morning in the mild 50s. There could be a little patchy early morning fog as well. The morning clouds will break apart, and it will be mostly sunny & warm afternoon.

We will see our next cold front move in this weekend. With that front we may see a few spotty showers, but overall prospects for rain in our area don’t look good. Saturdays cold front will only bring with it a slight dip in the temperatures, but a secondary cold front on Monday will bring a slightly better push of cool air. Highs on Monday will be in the cooler 60s, but we will rebound back into the 70s next Tuesday. A third cold front looks to move in next Wednesday. None of these cold fronts are overly strong, but they will gradually push in more seasonably cool air into Central Texas.

