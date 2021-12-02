Dense morning fog today, seasonably warm through the weekend

Although a weak cold front slid through Central Texas Wednesday afternoon, the small drop in temperature was coupled with a similar drop in humidity. Morning temperatures are starting out cooler, in the 40s and low 50s, but morning temperatures are close to the dew points and winds are calm. We’re expecting fog to form near and east of I-35 this morning. Visibility will likely drop below a quarter-mile in spots until the fog dissipates by 10 AM. Be sure to turn off your high beams and keep your headlights on until the fog dissipates and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you. After morning fog clears, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies through the remainder of the day with highs reaching the upper 70s. We’re in the magical time of year when our record highs are in the 80s. Today’s record high of 82°, set in 2007, is likely safe, but we could end up within 3° to 5° of it, depending on how much cloud cover we see. Clouds move back in this evening and will keep a lid on our temperatures. We’re expecting temperatures to start out in the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow with patchy fog again potentially developing. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies Friday with potentially a few light showers rolling through after around 9 AM. Isolated showers should be few and far between so we’re keeping rain chances capped at 20%. Despite the extra cloudiness, highs will still reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

We’ll rinse, repeat, and do it all again this Saturday with morning lows in the low 60s warming into the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain chances are near 20% as a few showers may again form during the day and also potentially Saturday night too. Just like with Saturday, a few isolated sprinkles are possible Sunday too but the higher rain chances arrive late Sunday night into early Monday as a cold front moves through. The overnight cold front won’t bring us a ton of rain and rain chances are capped near 20%, but rain chances are higher east of I-35. Sunday’s high temperatures in the mid-70s ahead of the cold front will tumble notably on Monday. We’re expecting morning lows in the 40s to only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s despite mostly clear skies overhead. Gusty south winds quickly return Tuesday, potentially climbing as high as 35 MPH, in advance of another cold front moving in Tuesday into Wednesday. Like with the weekend front, the mid-week front may only bring a few isolated showers. However, some forecast models are hinting at a more robust storm system moving through. If that were to happen, rain chances would need to be significantly increased. For now, it’s just a possibility.

