Funeral services set for Central Texas firefighter/EMT killed in wreck

Cole Hagen Simmons
Cole Hagen Simmons(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral Services for Cole Hagen Simmons, a Harker Heights Firefighter and EMT killed in a wreck earlier this week, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption.

The church is located at 303 South Harrison Street in West, Texas. Burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery near Aquilla, Texas, where Simmons will be laid to rest with firefighter honors.

Simmons will lie-in-state from Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Aderhold Funeral Home at 808 South Reagan Street in West.

Mayor Spencer H. Smith has ordered the City of Harker Heights Flag to half-staff through Monday evening in honor of former Simmons, who had been with the department since August of 2021.

Simmons was killed in an early-morning wreck involving three vehicles on Tuesday, November 30. The driver who collided with Simmons’ vehicle claimed her visibility was impaired by the rising sun, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Investigators say the woman drove onto oncoming traffic and collided with Simmons’ vehicle.

Simmons’ Chevrolet was then struck by a third vehicle. DPS said all three driver were transported to Advent Medical Center for treatment.

Simmons succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

To read his obituary, click here.

