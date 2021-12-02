Advertisement

Someone firing BB gun at Central Texas students walking home, local district says

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Independent School District and Cameron Police Department are investigating after a person or persons fired a BB gun or Air Soft gun at local students walking home after school.

The students were reportedly targeted on Tuesday, November 30, and on Wednesday, December 1st.

The school district learned about the incidents on Thursday, December 2nd.

The person or persons targeted students walking near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and 22nd Street.

“The district asks that parents and students be aware of their surroundings and that they report any concerning activity to the Cameron Police Department.

