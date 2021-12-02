Unseasonably warm weather continues through the weekend

It will stay on the mild and somewhat muggy side as we move into tonight. Low clouds will filter back in and parts of Central Texas could see some patchy dense fog to start out Friday morning. The fog and morning clouds will gradually clear out through the morning hours, and we will once again see highs make it into the mid-to-upper 70s. A few Isolated showers are possible on Friday, but the should be few and far between so we’re keeping rain chances capped at 20%.

We’ll rinse, repeat, and do it all again this Saturday with morning lows in the low 60s warming into the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain chances are near 20% as a few showers may again form during the day and also potentially Saturday night too. Just like with Saturday, a few isolated sprinkles are possible Sunday too but the higher rain chances arrive late Sunday night into early Monday as a cold front moves through. The overnight cold front won’t bring us a ton of rain and rain chances are capped near 20%, but rain chances are higher east of I-35. Sunday’s high temperatures in the mid-70s ahead of the cold front will tumble notably on Monday. We’re expecting morning lows in the 40s to only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s despite mostly clear skies overhead. Gusty south winds quickly return Tuesday, potentially climbing as high as 35 MPH, in advance of another cold front moving in Tuesday into Wednesday. Like with the weekend front, the mid-week front may only bring a few isolated showers. However, some forecast models are hinting at a more robust storm system moving through. If that were to happen, rain chances would need to be significantly increased. For now, it’s just a possibility.

