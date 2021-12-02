Waco Family Medicine amps up fundraising efforts to pay for new facility, expansion of health care access

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Family Medicine is making a huge push to secure more money for a new facility.

So far, it has raised nearly $15 million. It needs $51 million to pay for the new facility and the expansion of health care access.

The organization’s goal is to make health care more affordable to more families and it plans for construction on the new facility to begin in the summer of 2022.

“If we want to solve the crisis of cost of health care in the United States, we’ve got to shift our funding to emphasize primary care,” said Dr. Jackson Griggs, the CEO of Waco Family Medicine.

A little more than 20 percent of McLennan County’s population is served by its facilities. Nearly all have little-or-no health insurance coverage.

“(It is) something that is making a real difference in the lives of almost 60,000 local neighbors,” said Ed Page, WFM’s capital campaign committee member.

But in the last few years getting patients in has been a challenge because space is running out.

“When our community struggles with access, we realize that we need to meet that need,” said Griggs.

That is why there is a push to get a new facility in one centralized location.

“It has only further invigorated our teams to build well and to build appropriately for increasing access for those who face so many barriers,” said Griggs.

And as Mayor Dillon Meek pointed out, a growing population requires an emphasis on people’s health.

“To be able to go work, you have to be healthy,” said Meek.

With that, there is a hope to put more stock into the affordability of care.

“Other developed nations spend about 14% of their overall health care spending on primary care,” said Griggs. “In the United States, we spend 5%.”

