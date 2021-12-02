Advertisement

Waco & Marlin ISDs will continue requiring face masks despite court ruling reinstating governor’s ban

File Photo: Student wearing face mask in class
File Photo: Student wearing face mask in class
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some school districts in Central Texas say they will continue to require masks despite a ruling from a federal appellate court Wednesday that temporarily restored Gov. Abbott’s executive order banning schools and other entities from mandating masks.

Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said the district will continue to require masks as it has proven to be a successful COVID-19 mitigation tool.

“We have seen a great reduction in the number of cases from when the mask mandate went into effect,” Jauregui said. “The week it went into effect we had 285 cases reported throughout the district and as of this week we only have 3.”

The district, which had been sued by the state’s attorney general Ken Paxton for having a mask mandate, said it will continue to monitor the various legal cases regarding masks in Texas. However, Jauregui said removing the mask requirement now, especially during the holiday season would be dangerous.

“We are watching to see what happens with the numbers and to see if any of the gatherings does play a factor in cases possibly rising. And with the discovery of the new variant (Omicron) that’s also top of mind as well. We are in flu season as well so we have to take that into consideration,” Jauregui said.

Marlin ISD is another one of the few Central Texas school districts to require masks. The district released the following statement to News Ten saying it will maintain its mask mandate despite the recent ruling.

“Marlin ISD continues to be committed to going above and beyond to keep our students, staff and community safe. Our safety protocols and mitigation measures have allowed us to resume learning with few COVID-related disruptions, and we have had zero cases since September 20. We will continue to modify and adapt our protocols in line with the indicators that will help us most effectively reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can be squarely focused on the teaching and learning the community entrusts us with.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials combed the area where the 5-year-old was last seen in 2014.
Search for missing girl draws more than 100 officers to Central Texas
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Elderly man killed in wreck near Copperas Cove was not wearing seatbelt, DPS says
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling
Former Kosse Police Chief Mark Morris says his home was gone within a matter of minutes after a...
Dog saved former Central Texas police chief, wife from fire that destroyed home

Latest News

File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling
File Graphic
Abortion access in Texas hangs in the balance as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, strikes his gavel as he opens the special...
Growing number of Texas Republicans want 4th special session to pass ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Omicron Variant
Central Texas health officials say it’s too early to weigh in on COVID-19 omicron variant