Bowen Music Fest returning to Waco’s McLane Stadium as a 2-day event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mark your calendars! Tickets for the 2022 Bowen Music Festival at McLane Stadium in Waco will be going on sale soon, according to the festival’s Instagram account.

“When we had to cancel the festival in 2020, we promised that we would make our next one the best year yet. We’re proud to announce that for the first time, Bowen MusicFest will be a two day event!” the festival’s Instagran account posted on Friday.

The festival will be held at McLane Stadium the weekend of April 9th and 10th.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.