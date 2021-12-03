Bryan firefighters save dozens of reptiles inside smoke-filled duplex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters made an unusual find Thursday night when they responded to reports of smoke coming from inside a duplex on Comanche Street near Pecan Ridge Drive.

Dozens of reptiles including snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions, and turtles were found inside the home after a man called 9-1-1 shortly after 6 p.m. to report smoke coming from inside his neighbor’s home.

When firefighters arrived they found the home was filled with smoke that was coming from a heating lamp being used.

All of the animals were saved, according to Bryan firefighters, who placed some of the caged reptiles in the front yard until animal control officers arrived and assisted with the situation.

The owner of the reptiles was not there when the incident occurred, firefighters said.

No other details were immediately available.

