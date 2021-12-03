Advertisement

Bryan firefighters save dozens of reptiles inside smoke-filled duplex

Firefighters were quickly able to determine the cause of the blaze Thursday night on Comanche Street.
By Andy Krauss and Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters made an unusual find Thursday night when they responded to reports of smoke coming from inside a duplex on Comanche Street near Pecan Ridge Drive.

Dozens of reptiles including snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions, and turtles were found inside the home after a man called 9-1-1 shortly after 6 p.m. to report smoke coming from inside his neighbor’s home.

When firefighters arrived they found the home was filled with smoke that was coming from a heating lamp being used.

All of the animals were saved, according to Bryan firefighters, who placed some of the caged reptiles in the front yard until animal control officers arrived and assisted with the situation.

The owner of the reptiles was not there when the incident occurred, firefighters said.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log
File Graphic
Someone firing BB gun at Central Texas students walking home, local district says
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

Latest News

Volunteers with the Gatesville Fire Department will take its fire engine throughout town during...
Fire department taking Christmas festivities to Gatesville neighborhoods with decorated fire engine
Bowen Music Fest 2022
Bowen Music Fest returning to Waco’s McLane Stadium as a 2-day event
Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
The suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black...
Crime Stoppers needs help identifying armed burglar in Killeen
A Limestone County jury sentenced Marco Parks, 42, of Malone, Hill County, Texas, to 99 years...
‘Habitual offender’ gets 99 years in prison for jumping bail in Central Texas