Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning. Police have identified Ryan Hooper, 29, of Bryan-College Station, was killed in the crash. Hooper taught 7th grade character education and coached Caldwell Junior High football and Caldwell High School basketball, district officials said.

The department says an 18-wheeler and an SUV crashed at the intersection of West Highway 21 and West OSR at 6:30 a.m. Police say the 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn from SH 21 to OSR.

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Mr. Ryan Hooper who was involved in a fatal car accident this... Posted by Caldwell ISD on Friday, December 3, 2021

According to police, Hooper was driving the SUV. The driver of the 18-wheeler has been cooperating with the investigation, according to police, and was issued a citation for failing to yield right of way.

“He was a beloved teacher and coach. Mr. Hooper’s death has a significant impact on our entire school community. We expect a variety of reactions to this loss from our students, parents, and members of our staff. Counselors are available to every student who is in need of support,” Caldwell ISD released in a statement.

OSR was closed Friday morning but police say the roadway is now open.

Officers are working a fatality collision at the intersection of West State Highway 21 and West OSR. This collision is involving an 18 wheeler and a passenger vehicle. At this time, OSR is closed. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/nnCPHSz71G — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 3, 2021

