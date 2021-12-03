Advertisement

Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash

An 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way when making a left turn for SH 21 to OSR
Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning. Police have identified Ryan Hooper, 29, of Bryan-College Station, was killed in the crash. Hooper taught 7th grade character education and coached Caldwell Junior High football and Caldwell High School basketball, district officials said.

The department says an 18-wheeler and an SUV crashed at the intersection of West Highway 21 and West OSR at 6:30 a.m. Police say the 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn from SH 21 to OSR.

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Mr. Ryan Hooper who was involved in a fatal car accident this...

Posted by Caldwell ISD on Friday, December 3, 2021

According to police, Hooper was driving the SUV. The driver of the 18-wheeler has been cooperating with the investigation, according to police, and was issued a citation for failing to yield right of way.

“He was a beloved teacher and coach. Mr. Hooper’s death has a significant impact on our entire school community. We expect a variety of reactions to this loss from our students, parents, and members of our staff. Counselors are available to every student who is in need of support,” Caldwell ISD released in a statement.

OSR was closed Friday morning but police say the roadway is now open.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log
File Graphic
Someone firing BB gun at Central Texas students walking home, local district says
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

Latest News

Volunteers with the Gatesville Fire Department will take its fire engine throughout town during...
Fire department taking Christmas festivities to Gatesville neighborhoods with decorated fire engine
Bowen Music Fest 2022
Bowen Music Fest returning to Waco’s McLane Stadium as a 2-day event
The suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black...
Crime Stoppers needs help identifying armed burglar in Killeen
A Limestone County jury sentenced Marco Parks, 42, of Malone, Hill County, Texas, to 99 years...
‘Habitual offender’ gets 99 years in prison for jumping bail in Central Texas