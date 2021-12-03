Crime Stoppers needs help identifying armed burglar in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking the public help identifying a suspect in the aggravated robbery of the Texan Mart located in the 3000 block of Lake Road.

The robbery happened at about 11:50 p.m. on November 28, police said. Police officers were told a man entered the store, displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He is described as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, brown overalls, and black and white shoes.

The man is reportedly six feet tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

