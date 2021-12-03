Advertisement

Crime Stoppers needs help identifying armed burglar in Killeen

The suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black...
The suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, brown overalls, and black and white shoes.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking the public help identifying a suspect in the aggravated robbery of the Texan Mart located in the 3000 block of Lake Road.

The robbery happened at about 11:50 p.m. on November 28, police said. Police officers were told a man entered the store, displayed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He is described as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, brown overalls, and black and white shoes.

The man is reportedly six feet tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

The suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black...
The suspect is described as an African-American man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, brown overalls, and black and white shoes.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log
File Graphic
Someone firing BB gun at Central Texas students walking home, local district says
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling
A site in Jacksonville, North Carolina where military authorities recovered stolen military...
AP: US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world

Latest News

A Limestone County jury sentenced Marco Parks, 42, of Malone, Hill County, Texas, to 99 years...
‘Habitual offender’ gets 99 years in prison for jumping bail in Central Texas
Scottish cyclist injured by motorist
Scottish cyclist injured in car crash returns to thank doctors in Central Texas
Temple Police are searching for Alexis Perez, 16, Jordana Medina,17, and Sol Medina,11.
Temple Police searching for three missing runaway girls
A Guinness world record cyclist that was injured in a horrific car crash in 2019 returned to...
Scottish cyclist critically injured by motorist returns to thank doctors in Temple