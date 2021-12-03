Advertisement

False Alarm: Someone activates lockdown alarm at Midway Middle; frightened student calls 911 to report gunfire

File Graphic
File Graphic
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District later Friday reassured parents about campus security after a series of false alarms on campus led police sweeping the campus and classrooms.

“A series of unfortunate events have led to considerable disruption and confusion at Midway Middle School,” a district spokesperson said.

In a letter sent to Midway Middle School parents and staff, Principal Jay Fischer said he wanted to clarify what happened on campus on Friday.

On Thursday, Fischer said, two students argued at a basketball game that ended with one student threatening the other. “It was reported and addressed, but was not credible,” Fischer said.

On Friday, “someone activated a false lockdown during a passing period,” the principal said.

According to Fischer, at least one student who heard about the basketball game argument believed the situations were related.

“The student was scared by the lockdown and called 911. He reported hearing gunshots, which did NOT actually happen,” Fischer clarified.

“As you can understand, we had to address multiple things happening at once to implement the lockdown, investigate the source, as well as the reason for the 911 call.

The principal said the lockdown protocols were implemented “quickly and efficiently.”

“I am very proud of our staff for clearing the halls and securing our students in seconds. Our first responders arrived immediately and treated the situation carefully and seriously. They were able to sweep the building and verify the status efficiently and quickly,” Fischer reassured parents.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log
File Graphic
Someone firing BB gun at Central Texas students walking home, local district says
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

Latest News

A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an...
North Texas police officer dies after he was shot in the chest outside grocery store
Volunteers with the Gatesville Fire Department will take its fire engine throughout town during...
Fire department taking Christmas festivities to Gatesville neighborhoods with decorated fire engine
Bowen Music Fest 2022
Bowen Music Fest returning to Waco’s McLane Stadium as a 2-day event
Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash