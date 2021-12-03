False Alarm: Someone activates lockdown alarm at Midway Middle; frightened student calls 911 to report gunfire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District later Friday reassured parents about campus security after a series of false alarms on campus led police sweeping the campus and classrooms.

“A series of unfortunate events have led to considerable disruption and confusion at Midway Middle School,” a district spokesperson said.

In a letter sent to Midway Middle School parents and staff, Principal Jay Fischer said he wanted to clarify what happened on campus on Friday.

On Thursday, Fischer said, two students argued at a basketball game that ended with one student threatening the other. “It was reported and addressed, but was not credible,” Fischer said.

On Friday, “someone activated a false lockdown during a passing period,” the principal said.

According to Fischer, at least one student who heard about the basketball game argument believed the situations were related.

“The student was scared by the lockdown and called 911. He reported hearing gunshots, which did NOT actually happen,” Fischer clarified.

“As you can understand, we had to address multiple things happening at once to implement the lockdown, investigate the source, as well as the reason for the 911 call.

The principal said the lockdown protocols were implemented “quickly and efficiently.”

“I am very proud of our staff for clearing the halls and securing our students in seconds. Our first responders arrived immediately and treated the situation carefully and seriously. They were able to sweep the building and verify the status efficiently and quickly,” Fischer reassured parents.

