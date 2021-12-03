Advertisement

Fire department taking Christmas festivities to Gatesville neighborhoods with decorated fire engine

Volunteers with the Gatesville Fire Department will take its fire engine throughout town during December to meet with members of the public.
Volunteers with the Gatesville Fire Department will take its fire engine throughout town during December to meet with members of the public.(Source: Gatesville Fire Department)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Fire Department is adorning its Fire Engine No. 3 with more than 2,000 lights and taking Christmas festivities directly to the community.

“All the work that we put into this is not really work once you get that first hug from a child,” said Lee Walters, the Gatesville Fire Department’s training chief.

Volunteer firefighters will show off the decorated fire engine around town for the next few weekends.

The department first started decorating its fire engine in 2018. In recent years, it decided to drive the fire engine around town. They are also including an open-house outside the fire station at 109 South 23rd St.

“It has become a tradition,” said Walters. “People in the community are asking, about the November time frame. They’re asking, ‘hey, when are you going to be coming to my neighborhood.’”

Gatesville residents can expect to see the truck around town on weekends until December 19. They could also have the chance to meet Santa Claus and some firefighters.

Routes and neighborhoods will be posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“It takes over several weeks, it takes us approximately about eight nights to cover the whole city,” Walters said.

For these volunteers it is a way to give thanks for a community that relies on them.

“Traditionally, we meet with people on probably the worst day of their life,” said Walters. “We’re trying to pay back that to where we’re here and they see us as people that are here to help them in their community.”

