Free Baylor basketball at the Ferrell Center this weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University is calling on fans not traveling to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game to support the university’s basketball teams during a doubleheader this Saturday at the Ferrell Center, and admission is free!

Tipoff for the men’s basketball game against Arkansas Pine Bluff is at 4 p.m. As a bonus, the university said, you can stay for the women’s basketball game immediately following the men’s game. The women’s basketball team hosts Mizzou in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 7 p.m.

What you need to know:

Admission for the men’s basketball game is FREE . Prior to the men’s game the ticket windows will be closed. There is no need to secure your seat prior to arrival on Saturday.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge will air on ESPNU, and to honor all of our Bears competing this weekend, we want you at both games. Your men’s basketball ticket will grant you admission to the women’s game.

Your ticket is a general admission seat. Simply choose a seat, but if a season ticket holder arrives, please adjust your seating selection and find another spot close by.

The Ferrell Center will not be emptied between games. As Women’s Basketball ticket holders arrive, you may need to adjust your seat between games.

Previously sold women’s basketball tickets and assigned seats will be honored.

Game Day seat assistance will be available from your nearest seat usher.

For reserved parking information, please keep an eye out for a message from the Bear Foundation.

No refunds, returns or exchanges to previously purchased tickets will be granted.

The Baylor Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

