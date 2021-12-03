Isolated showers possible today with another rain chance early Monday

We’ll have yet another round of morning fog Friday morning thanks to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that are stuck in place. We’re expecting those warm and humid conditions to potentially give way to some isolated showers during the day today but higher rain chances may be on the way early Monday as a cold front sinks in. Fog is possible area wide this morning through mid-morning but it should be particularly dense east of I-35. While the fog should gradually dissipate, we’re expecting a weak disturbance to roll through the atmosphere later today which could kick up a few showers. Isolated sprinkles are possible until 9 AM, but the possibility of some steadier showers or even a thunderstorm will go up around 10 AM and will be possible through the afternoon. Right around lunch time, between 12 PM and 2 PM, is when the chances for rain will be highest, near around 30%, with continued rain chances mainly east of I-35 through the afternoon and early evening. While there may not be a ton of rain around, we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies for most. Despite the clouds, highs today should warm into the mid-to-upper 70s. There may be some extra sunshine near and west of Highway 281 that could boost temperatures into the low 80s.

Another few opportunities for rain will be around this weekend. There could be a stray sprinkle Saturday morning or a few isolated showers Saturday night, but the day should be mostly dry. A low chance of morning fog should give way to mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs Saturday should reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Daytime rain chances near 10% climb to 20% Saturday evening. Rain chances climb back to 20% during the day Sunday as a few sprinkles could be around, but highest rain chances arrive early Monday morning as a cold front sinks in. Highs reach the upper 70s again on Sunday and should stay in the 70s for much of the evening until the front arrives, likely after midnight. Monday’s morning front brings rain chances to 30% and there will be a chance for a strong storm or two near I-45 with gusty winds being the primary threat from these storms. The front clears the area in the morning dropping temperatures into the upper 40s early in the day. Thanks to sunshine, though, highs should warm back close to 60°. Another disturbance should roll through Texas Tuesday into Wednesday and may bring us some more rain. We’re expecting highs to warm back up mid-to-late week well above average, but another stronger front could be lurking next weekend!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.