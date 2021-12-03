Live Oak completes perfect season, wins TAPPS State Title
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Falcons are your 2021 TAPPS Six-Man Division 2 State Champions!
Live Oak Classical School in Waco won the state championship four years ago, but this group of seniors wanted to make sure they got a ring before leaving the school.
The Falcons have won titles at least every four years since starting a program, so these seniors would have been the first group to graduate without a ring.
Live Oak beat Faith Academy Marble Falls 46-41 to claim the title and complete a perfect 14-0 season.
