Advertisement

Live Oak completes perfect season, wins TAPPS State Title

By Christopher Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Falcons are your 2021 TAPPS Six-Man Division 2 State Champions!

Live Oak Classical School in Waco won the state championship four years ago, but this group of seniors wanted to make sure they got a ring before leaving the school.

The Falcons have won titles at least every four years since starting a program, so these seniors would have been the first group to graduate without a ring.

Live Oak beat Faith Academy Marble Falls 46-41 to claim the title and complete a perfect 14-0 season.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials combed the area where the 5-year-old was last seen in 2014.
Search for missing girl draws more than 100 officers to Central Texas
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Elderly man killed in wreck near Copperas Cove was not wearing seatbelt, DPS says
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling
Former Kosse Police Chief Mark Morris says his home was gone within a matter of minutes after a...
Dog saved former Central Texas police chief, wife from fire that destroyed home

Latest News

Baylor's Jordan Lewis (AP Photo/Gail Burton) // Baylor guard James Akinjo . (AP Photo/Tony...
Free Baylor basketball at the Ferrell Center this weekend
Cannon and Braxton
Baylor QB coach’s sons, Cannon and Braxton talk BU football
Cannon and Braxton
Cannon and Braxton Bell talk Baylor Football
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas...
Baylor Football’s 2022 schedule is revealed