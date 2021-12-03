Live Oak completes perfect season, wins TAPPS State Title

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Falcons are your 2021 TAPPS Six-Man Division 2 State Champions!

Live Oak Classical School in Waco won the state championship four years ago, but this group of seniors wanted to make sure they got a ring before leaving the school.

The Falcons have won titles at least every four years since starting a program, so these seniors would have been the first group to graduate without a ring.

Live Oak beat Faith Academy Marble Falls 46-41 to claim the title and complete a perfect 14-0 season.

STATE. CHAMPS. Live Oak defeats Faith 46-41 to win the TAPPS 6-man D2 Title!! @LOCSAthletics pic.twitter.com/k54I20ldqK — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) December 2, 2021

