Seven families file lawsuit against Crockett daycare alleging repeated neglect and abuse

There are resources for families to check on the records of licensed daycares where they’re sending their children
By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Seven families have filed a lawsuit against a Crockett daycare center that alleges repeated neglect and abuse of their children that happened last year.

Three daycare workers were arrested and charged with felony abandoning or endangering of a child after they turned themselves in during an ongoing investigation by Crockett Police. The lawsuit alleges the kids were repeatedly verbally and physically abused, and that individuals with criminal backgrounds were knowingly hired by ownership.

Attorneys also say some of the kids have been diagnosed with PTSD due to the repeated abuse.

In Texas, people can search for the records of daycare operations if they’re unsure about where they’re thinking about bringing their child. They can go to the search Texas child care page at the Texas Department of Family and Protective services website.

Click on the link that says “Search for a Licensed Child Care Center or a Licensed or Registered Child Care Home.” It will bring you to a search page where you can enter a daycare’s name or search by address. The results will load and you can click on your daycare, which will cause an “Operation Details Page” to appear.

KBTX spoke to Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center Executive Director Vicki Gibson, and she said state regulations should also be re-evaluated. Gibson says there are too few inspectors and that an inspection only once a year for licensed facilities isn’t sufficient. She also said state ratios should be looked at again, which currently allow one adult to watch as many as 11 two-year-olds at one time.

