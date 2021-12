TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is looking for three runaway girls.

They were identified as Alexis Perez, 16, Jordana Medina, 17, and Sol Medina, 11.

They were last seen in the 700 block of Red Coat Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple Police at (254) 298-5500.

