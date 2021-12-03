Advertisement

Temple: Scottish cyclist injured in car crash returns to thank doctors

A Guinness world record cyclist that was injured in a horrific car crash in 2019 returned to Baylor Scott & White in Temple to give thanks to the doctors and first responders who saved his life.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Guinness world record cyclist that was injured in a horrific car crash in 2019 returned to Baylor Scott & White in Temple to give thanks to the doctors and first responders who saved his life.

It’s been a long journey for Josh Quigley to become a world-renowned cyclist, but it’s felt even longer for him to come back to Central Texas.

“I think I’ll probably bike forever,” he said.

“One of my biggest goals and dreams is to be that guy at 90 or 100 that’s doing marathons… that’s gotta be me.”

However, that dream was nearly lost. After breaking the world record for the longest distance done in a week, he nearly lost his life in December 2019. He was riding west of Temple from Gatesville when another vehicle hit him.

“The last thing I could honestly remember it’s just riding along Highway 36 and chasing my 200-mile target,” he said.

“The next thing I know, I’m in a helicopter and I knew something was wrong.”

Even doctors and the first responders that treated him were unsure of his fate at first.

“I was fully prepared that this was going to be a fatality investigation,” said DPS Trooper Samuel Nix.

“However, when I came into the ER and gave them the name, they said he was back there if I wanted to talk to him… and I said talk to him?”

Miraculously, he survived. After three weeks of surgery and therapy, Quigley was already back on his bike. However, due to the COVID pandemic, he hasn’t had the chance to return to Texas until now.

“Not every patient feels like coming back and telling their story,”said Baylor Scott & White Trauma Medical Director Justin Regner.

“Almost always, it’s the worst day of their life. So, for him to come back, do the things he’s done and not mind sharing his story is a big deal.”

A big deal that Quigley says is nothing compared to the courage shown by those who saved his life.

“If that was just a hit and run and I was left on the side of the road, I would’ve probably lost my life,” he said.

“However, thanks to guys like the DPS, the helicopter pilots that flew me, the Baylor Scott & White staff and doctors, they put me back together again and got me back on the bike.”

