Unseasonably Warm This Weekend Before Our Next Cold Front

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The clouds and spotty rain are moving out and we’ll keep sunny skies until sunset. Temperatures dip to the upper 60′s after, only cooling to the low 60′s Saturday morning. Patchy fog will be seen in some areas around sunrise, with partly cloudy skies midday and afternoon. Highs hit the upper 70′s during the afternoon, with the same conditions taking place on Sunday.

A cold front arrives Monday around sunrise, with showers going through the morning. However, we dry out for the afternoon with highs only in the low 60′s under sunny skies. Another wave of rain will move in on Tuesday, but will primarily affect areas around I-45. We’re dry after that with highs getting back into the 70′s going towards next weekend.

