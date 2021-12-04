Baylor students excited to see Bears in second Big 12 championship game in three years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the second time in three years, the Baylor Bears are heading to the Big 12 championship game, and students, alumni and fans will be cheering them on as they take on Oklahoma State University.

“I am so stoked,” Philip Petitjean, a BU senior, said. “I was lucky enough to get one of the first round tickets, so I’m going to be in the lower section. I’m going to make my way to the front row, and I’m going to be seeing my head off like I always do.”

Isabelle Zgorzelski, a junior at BU, said it’s probably a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to the championship game, and she’s been lucky enough to go twice.

Both Zgorzelski and Petitjean said the football team has been a big part of their college experience.

They’re both part of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce and help run the Baylor Line during home football games.

Zgorzelski and Petitjean said being part of the Baylor Line as freshmen, and then the Chamber, has been one of the most exciting parts of college.

Petitjean wasn’t able to go to game the last time Baylor was in the championship, so he’s looking forward to Saturday, especially since it’s likely one of his last games as an undergrad.

“It does mean a lot, and I’m stoked that it’s the championship, and I’m stoked that we’re going to beat the pokes, I’m calling it now,” Petitjean said.

Zgorzelski said it’s exciting to see the Bears play in the championship game.

“I’m excited to see everyone else’s energy, and then just the way that we play as well,” Zgorzelski said. “And hopefully actually win the championship.”

Both students said the athletic success the university has seen over the last few years has boosted school spirit.

“Everyone wants to show up to football games, because we’re doing well, everyone wants to go to basketball games because we’re doing well,” Petitjean said.

“I think that a lot of people are really excited, and there’s a lot of energy on campus right now,” Zgorzelski said. “I think that there’s a lot of people on the nation who are just excited to see the Bears win.”

Kick-off for the championship game is at 11 a.m. on Saturday. KWTX will host a pregame show starting at 9 a.m.

