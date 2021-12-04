Beto O’Rourke visits Central Texas on governor campaign trail

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Central Texas voters in Harker Heights Saturday.

O’Rourke wasted no time in criticizing Governor Greg Abbott for the state permit-less carry law, the abortion law, and the handling of February’s winter storms.

“We’ve got to require the gas producers, the electric companies, and the power generators to weatherize their equipment and their lines or we’re going to fail again,” he said.

“The governor didn’t trust them.”

However, some voters like Army Veteran Jordan Redman say they’re not sold on Beto’s criticism of Abbott or his policy on gun laws.

“The way he attacked Governor Abbott, I didn’t really agree with,” he said.

“The only thing I really have a problem with is that he wants to take away our AK-47′s and our AR-15′s. There’s no way I’ll ever let that happen.”

To address that concern, O’Rourke says he doesn’t want to take away the Second Amendment, but simply overturn the permit-less carry law.

“We’re Texans and so, we’re going to defend the second amendment right,” he said.

“We’re gonna build on our tradition of responsible gun ownership.”

Meanwhile, voters like Matthew West say he values that way O’Rourke wants to provide more funding for education and make sure that Texans have power if another winter storm hits.

“With last year’s big freeze, there should’ve been more done to help the public on how to handle cold weather, once the ball had been dropped,” he said.

While reluctant voters like Redman say O’Rourke may have a chance if he can compromise on some issues, it’s still gonna be a tall hill to climb if he’s going to win the election.

“Really that’s what I think would keep him from potentially winning in Texas, honestly,” he said.

“Get rid of the stance of I’m going after your guns because nobody wants to give them up. I don’t see how he’s gonna try to do it.”

