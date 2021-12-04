Fundraiser set up to help family of Central Texas deputy injured in wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - ALLen 4 Heroes, a golf tournament named in honor of fallen Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen, has set up a fundraiser to benefit the family of Limestone County Deputy Patrick Evans, injured in a wreck on Saturday, November 28.

According to its Facebook page, proceeds raised by ALLen 4 Heroes benefit law enforcement officers and other first responders. It says it will match the first $500 in donations to help the family of Deputy Evans.

Sheriff Murray Agnew told News 10 Deputy Evans’ patrol unit hydroplaned off Highway 171 as the deputy responded to a call in the Coolidge last week.

The sheriff’s deputy underwent successful surgery and is on his way to recovery, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Monday.

“We are more than thankful that Deputy Patrick Evans is still with us. At this time, he has undergone surgery and is still in the hospital,” ALLen 4 Heroes said on its Facebook post.

“With his wife’s permission, we are accepting donations that will go directly to the Evans family. We know that it is hard enough have one person out of work, let alone during the holidays. We want to ease this burden as much as we can to allow Patrick, his wife and kids to be present during the holidays.”

Donation can be made with the Venmo account @allen4heroes or via PayPal at allen4heroes@gmail.com.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to ALLen 4 Heroes on its Facebook page.

