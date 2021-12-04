Advertisement

Fundraiser set up to help family of Central Texas deputy injured in wreck

Deputy Patrick Evans is recovering after surviving a grinding single-vehicle wreck while...
Deputy Patrick Evans is recovering after surviving a grinding single-vehicle wreck while responding a call.(Courtesy Photos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - ALLen 4 Heroes, a golf tournament named in honor of fallen Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen, has set up a fundraiser to benefit the family of Limestone County Deputy Patrick Evans, injured in a wreck on Saturday, November 28.

According to its Facebook page, proceeds raised by ALLen 4 Heroes benefit law enforcement officers and other first responders. It says it will match the first $500 in donations to help the family of Deputy Evans.

Sheriff Murray Agnew told News 10 Deputy Evans’ patrol unit hydroplaned off Highway 171 as the deputy responded to a call in the Coolidge last week.

The sheriff’s deputy underwent successful surgery and is on his way to recovery, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Monday.

“We are more than thankful that Deputy Patrick Evans is still with us. At this time, he has undergone surgery and is still in the hospital,” ALLen 4 Heroes said on its Facebook post.

“With his wife’s permission, we are accepting donations that will go directly to the Evans family. We know that it is hard enough have one person out of work, let alone during the holidays. We want to ease this burden as much as we can to allow Patrick, his wife and kids to be present during the holidays.”

Donation can be made with the Venmo account @allen4heroes or via PayPal at allen4heroes@gmail.com.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to ALLen 4 Heroes on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log
File Graphic
Someone firing BB gun at Central Texas students walking home, local district says
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

Latest News

Congress recently approved a federal budget plan that would avert a government shutdown, but it...
Funds for Afghan refugee families offset military pay raise for next year
File Graphic
Waco man learns punishment for sexually exploiting minor
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
File Graphic
Two in custody after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Central Texas