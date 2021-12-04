Advertisement

Funds for Afghan refugee families offset military pay raise for next year

Congress recently approved a federal budget plan that would avert a government shutdown, but it...
Congress recently approved a federal budget plan that would avert a government shutdown, but it may come at the cost of active-duty military pay raises next year.(Ana Medina)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Congress recently approved a federal budget plan that would avert a government shutdown, but it may come at the cost of active-duty military pay raises next year.

The House voted to provide $7 billion of its federal budget for the care and resettlement of Afghan refugees, but that money will offset the cost of a military raise that was set to go into effect January 1, 2022.

While funding for an active-duty pay raise is yet to be determined, Army Veteran Jeremy Fay says he understands the decision.

“There’s gonna be losers no matter which way you go on this,” he said.

“One of the most prized assets were local interpreters that were bilingual. As such, they were targeted many times. I had two of my interpreters that were killed. So, whenever we take care of those who aided us in our mission in Afghanistan, that’s going to be encouraging for future cooperation in the future with local nationals.”

While the budget approved is only for January and February, lawmakers are already trying to find other ways to provide funding for the pay raise.

Texas A&M Central Texas Chairman of Accounting & Finance Rob Tennant says offsets like this have happened before.

“It’s not uncommon at all for businesses and certainly not for the federal government because something comes up, whether it be a pandemic, hurricane, tornado,” he said.

“So, there are lots of things that governments have to face as well that can take a shot to their budgeting.”

Regardless of history, Fay remains optimistic that something can be done to help take care of the families who sacrifice everything for our freedom.

“I’m hopeful that lawmakers are able to make a way and move money around,” he said.

“You don’t want to see anything go underfunded, but when it comes to our service men and women, that needs to be at the front of our lawmakers’ minds.”

With the future of a pay raise unknown, both Tennant and Fay add this is why local non-profits and food pantries are critical this holiday season; and encourage to donate if you’re able to do so.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log
File Graphic
Someone firing BB gun at Central Texas students walking home, local district says
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

Latest News

Deputy Patrick Evans is recovering after surviving a grinding single-vehicle wreck while...
Fundraiser set up to help family of Central Texas deputy injured in wreck
File Graphic
Waco man learns punishment for sexually exploiting minor
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
File Graphic
Two in custody after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Central Texas