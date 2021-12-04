Advertisement

Humid Weather Lingers The Rest of The Weekend

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
It’ll be warm and fairly humid this evening with temperatures in the upper 60′s after sunset. We dip to the mid 60′s around 10pm, with morning lows around 60° to start your Sunday. Patchy fog will be possible again during the early morning hours, with partly cloudy skies after. Highs hit the mid 70′s during the afternoon.

Rain chances increase after sunset Sunday evening as a cold front will approach the area. A few spotty showers will be seen after sunset, but most of the rain arrives with the front around 5-6am on Monday. The rain clears out Monday afternoon, with cooler and drier air keeping highs in the low 60′s. South winds gradually warm us up afterwards with highs near 80° by the end of the week. Another cold front moves in next weekend, but rain chances don’t look very high with that front. However, cold temperatures will move in behind it, with morning lows possibly in the 30′s.

