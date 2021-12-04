Two in custody after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Central Texas

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas say teamwork led to the arrest of two individuals following a pursuit across Freestone and Limestone counties on Friday.

Shortly before noon, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The suspects, driving from Teague in Freestone County, were reportedly headed in their direction.

Authorities said the suspects drove through parts of Mexia before returning to Freestone County. The stolen vehicle was eventually located in a wooded area in the edge of Freestone County.

Limestone and Freestone deputies, along with Freestone County Constable McGowan, Texas Game Wardens, and the Mexia and Teague police departments, were able to set a perimeter in an area along the county line.

After a search of the area, a woman was taken into custody and handed over to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office.

A second suspect who remained at large was eventually taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Limestone County Road 256 and 254.

That subject was wanted on two felony warrants and was transported to the Limestone County Jail.

“It was because of the team work within all the agencies involved that we were able to make arrests in this case and recover the stolen vehicle,” authorities said.

