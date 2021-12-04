Advertisement

Waco man learns punishment for sexually exploiting minor

Screenshot of Scales of Justice
File Graphic
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Arthur Ray Dickey Jr., 32, of Waco, on Friday was sentenced to to 15 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children.

According to court documents, Dickey Jr. produced a video while engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor.

In addition to the 15 years in federal prison, the Central Texas was ordered to serve ten years of supervised release after he serves his sentence.

In January 2020, the defendant also was sentenced by the State of Texas to eight years in state prison for aggravated robbery and compelling prostitution.

The state and federal sentences will run consecutively.

”Sexual predators seeking to exploit vulnerable children in violation of federal law will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

On June 28, 2021, Dickey pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log
File Graphic
Someone firing BB gun at Central Texas students walking home, local district says
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Drivers travel on one stretch of highway near Copperas Cove have noticed the sun making it hard...
Drivers echo concerns over reduced visibility on Central Texas highway in the wake of firefighter’s death
File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

Latest News

File Graphic
Two in custody after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Central Texas
A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an...
North Texas police officer dies after he was shot in the chest outside grocery store
File Graphic
False Alarm: Someone activates lockdown alarm at Midway Middle; frightened student calls 911 to report gunfire
Volunteers with the Gatesville Fire Department will take its fire engine throughout town during...
Fire department taking Christmas festivities to Gatesville neighborhoods with decorated fire engine