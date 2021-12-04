Waco man learns punishment for sexually exploiting minor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Arthur Ray Dickey Jr., 32, of Waco, on Friday was sentenced to to 15 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children.

According to court documents, Dickey Jr. produced a video while engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor.

In addition to the 15 years in federal prison, the Central Texas was ordered to serve ten years of supervised release after he serves his sentence.

In January 2020, the defendant also was sentenced by the State of Texas to eight years in state prison for aggravated robbery and compelling prostitution.

The state and federal sentences will run consecutively.

”Sexual predators seeking to exploit vulnerable children in violation of federal law will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

On June 28, 2021, Dickey pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

